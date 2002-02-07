Enron scandal to get FX treatment
FX will tackle the Enron Corp. scandal in an upcoming project with Artisan
Television. The original could air as a two-hour movie or a four-hour
miniseries, depending on the breadth of the project.
FX president of entertainment Kevin Reilly said he doesn't want to rush
production just to be the first to air. "How far tentacles will reach remains to
be seen," he said. "We're avoiding an oversimplified rush job."
Sources said the unnamed original will likely air in 2003.
Reilly said the project fits well with FX's strategy to do "nonfiction
pieces that have a piece of controversy behind them."
Artisan CEO Bob Cooper, who previously was president of HBO Pictures, will
executive-produce. Former 60 Minutes producer Lowell Bergman will serve
as a consultant.
FX is in preproduction on another joint project with Artisan, RFK, on the life of Bobby
Kennedy.
