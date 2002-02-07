Enron scandal to get FX treatment

FX will tackle the Enron Corp. scandal in an upcoming project with Artisan

Television. The original could air as a two-hour movie or a four-hour

miniseries, depending on the breadth of the project.

FX president of entertainment Kevin Reilly said he doesn't want to rush

production just to be the first to air. "How far tentacles will reach remains to

be seen," he said. "We're avoiding an oversimplified rush job."

Sources said the unnamed original will likely air in 2003.

Reilly said the project fits well with FX's strategy to do "nonfiction

pieces that have a piece of controversy behind them."

Artisan CEO Bob Cooper, who previously was president of HBO Pictures, will

executive-produce. Former 60 Minutes producer Lowell Bergman will serve

as a consultant.

FX is in preproduction on another joint project with Artisan, RFK, on the life of Bobby

Kennedy.