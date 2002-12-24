Enron comes to TV
CBS will attempt to tell the story of the Enron Corp. scandal when it premieres The Crooked E: The Unshredded Truth About Enron Jan. 5.
Actor Brian Dennehy will play a character intended to represent several company executives in the story, based on Brian Cruver's book, Anatomy of Greed: The Unshredded Truth from an Enron Insider.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.