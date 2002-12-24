Trending

Enron comes to TV

By

CBS will attempt to tell the story of the Enron Corp. scandal when it premieres The Crooked E: The Unshredded Truth About Enron Jan. 5.

Actor Brian Dennehy will play a character intended to represent several company executives in the story, based on Brian Cruver's book, Anatomy of Greed: The Unshredded Truth from an Enron Insider.