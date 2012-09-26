EnLive to Enliven Armstrong
EnLive, a new
"values-based" video on demand service, has struck a three-year deal
with MSO Armstrong, which serves subs in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia,
Kentucky and Maryland.
EnLive (Entertainment for Life) will be available for $4.99
a month for unlimited viewing of family-friendly programming including foreign
and domestic films, documentaries, kids' shows, and health and lifestyle
programming.
"On Demand usage continues to grow each month," said
Armstrong president Jeff Ross in a statement. "We're delighted to offer
EnLive as an additional wholesome entertainment option to our customers."
EnLive is a service of Christian Library on Demand, which
bills the service's mission as "restor[ing] family television time with
safe, family-friendly content for audiences of all ages" as well as providing
a faith-based library for a general audience.
Armstrong Cable Services is the 18th largest MSO
in the U.S. with almost a quarter million subs, according to the National Cable
& Telecommunications Association June ranking of top 25 MSOs.
