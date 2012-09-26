EnLive to Enliven Armstrong

EnLive, a new

"values-based" video on demand service, has struck a three-year deal

with MSO Armstrong, which serves subs in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia,

Kentucky and Maryland.

EnLive (Entertainment for Life) will be available for $4.99

a month for unlimited viewing of family-friendly programming including foreign

and domestic films, documentaries, kids' shows, and health and lifestyle

programming.

"On Demand usage continues to grow each month," said

Armstrong president Jeff Ross in a statement. "We're delighted to offer

EnLive as an additional wholesome entertainment option to our customers."

EnLive is a service of Christian Library on Demand, which

bills the service's mission as "restor[ing] family television time with

safe, family-friendly content for audiences of all ages" as well as providing

a faith-based library for a general audience.

Armstrong Cable Services is the 18th largest MSO

in the U.S. with almost a quarter million subs, according to the National Cable

& Telecommunications Association June ranking of top 25 MSOs.