Endemol USA Taps Roberts as SVP of Digital Media and Commercial Affairs

Endemol USA has hired John P. Roberts to the newly created position of senior VP, digital media and commercial affiars.

In this role, Roberts will be tasked with leading the company's digital and commercial efforts.

His team will oversee all original digital productions, interactive television, social games and mobile apps, as well as other commercial opportunities in North America.

"John is a recognized innovator in digital entertainment and commercial business development," said David Goldberg, chairman and CEO, Endemol North America. "His success with bringing digital content and consumer products to market will be an asset to our creative digital team."

Roberts had served as the Hub's senior VP of digital content and cross-platform entertainment.