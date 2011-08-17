EndemolOpens U.S. Scripted TV Studio
Endemol announced
Wednesday the opening of an independent scripted TV studio operation, Endemol
Studios, based in Los Angeles.
The new studio
will focus on cable drama productions either based on original projects or
adapted from the company's international portfolio. The studio will also
partner with networks and producers on already-developed projects.
Philippe Maigret
will serve as CEO, reporting to David Goldberg, chairman, Endemol North
America. The former executive VP of North American acquisitions will continue
to oversee all rights acquisitions within the region. Jeremy Gold will be
joining Maigret as head of creative affairs; Gold had been the senior VP for
scripted programming since 2008, launching Endemol USA's scripted TV division.
The news was first
reported by Variety.
The launch of
Endemol Studios is due partly to Endemol's recent string of success in U.S. scripted television,
including the rights acquisitions of TNT's Leverage, TV
Land's Hot inCleveland, Happily Divorced and The Execs,
and AMC's upcoming Hell on Wheels (which was
developed by Endemol USA).
"Endemol Studios
represents a significant step in our ongoing strategy to expand and diversify
our activities in North America at the same time helping fuel our global
growth. Philippe and Jeremy bring together a powerful blend of experience and a
track record of delivering projects with global potential," said Goldberg.
Maigret added: "It
is something of a wish fulfillment to build a new-generation TV studio
business. Endemol Studios will draw on Endemol's world leading creative
resources in the U.S. and around the world,
as well as leveraging the Group's global distribution platforms."
