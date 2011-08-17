EndemolOpens U.S. Scripted TV Studio

Endemol announced

Wednesday the opening of an independent scripted TV studio operation, Endemol

Studios, based in Los Angeles.

The new studio

will focus on cable drama productions either based on original projects or

adapted from the company's international portfolio. The studio will also

partner with networks and producers on already-developed projects.

Philippe Maigret

will serve as CEO, reporting to David Goldberg, chairman, Endemol North

America. The former executive VP of North American acquisitions will continue

to oversee all rights acquisitions within the region. Jeremy Gold will be

joining Maigret as head of creative affairs; Gold had been the senior VP for

scripted programming since 2008, launching Endemol USA's scripted TV division.

The news was first

reported by Variety.

The launch of

Endemol Studios is due partly to Endemol's recent string of success in U.S. scripted television,

including the rights acquisitions of TNT's Leverage, TV

Land's Hot inCleveland, Happily Divorced and The Execs,

and AMC's upcoming Hell on Wheels (which was

developed by Endemol USA).

"Endemol Studios

represents a significant step in our ongoing strategy to expand and diversify

our activities in North America at the same time helping fuel our global

growth. Philippe and Jeremy bring together a powerful blend of experience and a

track record of delivering projects with global potential," said Goldberg.

Maigret added: "It

is something of a wish fulfillment to build a new-generation TV studio

business. Endemol Studios will draw on Endemol's world leading creative

resources in the U.S. and around the world,

as well as leveraging the Group's global distribution platforms."