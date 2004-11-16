Encore Salutes 70s Cult Classics

Pay programmer Starz Encore Group LLC is throwing some toast at the small screen in the form of a new documentary, Midnight Movies: From the Margin to the Mainstream, saluting the bad taste and good filmmaking of 1970s cult classics.

The doc, slated for a summer slot on Encore, will include interviews with John Waters (Pink Flamingos), David Lynch (Eraserhead), Richard O'Brien (Rocky Horror) and George Romero (Night of the Living Dead) and will be accompanied by airings of some of those classic films.

Their legacy, says Encore: "Much of today’s movie audiences have come to accept the abnormal as normal, the bizarre as better, the grotesque as good, sexual diversity as fashionable, and the definition of sanity as relative." Hard to argue that point.

The documentary is from Stuart Samuels, based on his book of the same name.