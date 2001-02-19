Encoda Acquires ODAC

Having acquired ODAC, a provider of ad-commerce software, Encoda Systems has formed a business unit to provide a cross-media ad-commerce platform. The plan is for ODAC's media operating system software to be combined with two other interrelated initiatives, a standards-based gateway and an advanced data warehouse.

The company says the service will have three parts: developing an electronic order-management (EOM) gateway; providing the ODAC media operating system to agency, rep firm and station users; and completing its media-data warehouse.