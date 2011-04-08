Empty Chair for Tack
Word from NAB is that
there will be a memorial to Tack Nail, the late, great media reporter, at this
week's convention in Las Vegas.
It will consist of a vacant chair and work station in the press room, accompaniied by some pictures of Tack and a binder filled with tributes and stories from various sources, according to NAB spokesman and former
media scribe Dennis Wharton.
Nail, who died March 25
from injuries suffered in a fall at his home, was a B&C, Television
Digest and Communications Daily
reporter and a fixture at the convention and of the press room for decades. He
was a recipient of the NAB's Spirit of Broadcasting Award in April 1995,
which is given periodically to "individuals or organizations that have made
a unique and enduring difference in improving the broadcasting industry."
Past winners of that award includes 60 Minutes creator Don Hewitt
and radio icon Paul Harvey.
