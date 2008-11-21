Empire State Building Picks A Director of Broadcasting

New York's Empire State Building named broadcast veteran Shane O'Donoghue its first-ever director of broadcasting, an uncommon position for building, except for the fact the 1,454-foot landmark hosts transmitters for every major broadcast station in New York and houses the largest FM combiner system in the Western Hemisphere.



O’Donoghue will be responsible for increasing and strengthening the building’s position as a broadcasting facility. Prior to the destruction of the World Trade Center, those buildings were the prime site for station transmitters.



O’Donoghue had been the president of ODA Consulting Inc. for nine years before taking this post, consulting for a range of broadcast, cable and satellite networks, including ABC-TV, CBS-TV and Radio, Showtime and Sony Broadcast Group. He also had served as Vice President, Technical Services & Quality Assurance for the CBS-TV network.