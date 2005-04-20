Home Box Office will premiere miniseries Empire Falls in late May.

Part one will premiere May 28 from 9 to 11 p.m. and part two will debut May 29 at 9-10:30 p.m.

HBO On Demand will divide the movie into eight “chapters” as well as the original two-part format, beginning May 30.

The adaptation of Richard Russo’s Pulitzer-Prize-winning novel about life in a failing Maine mill town stars Ed Harris, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Helen Hunt, Hollywood First Couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, Robin Wright Penn, and Aidan Quinn.

It is executive produced by Paul Newman, Scott Steindorff, Fred Schepisi and Marc Platt.

