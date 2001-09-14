Emmys revamping for early October
The 53rd Annual Emmy Awards have been pushed back three weeks in light of the terrorist attacks.
CBS and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences
announced late Friday that The Emmys will now be held on Sunday Oct. 7 from Los
Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.
The Emmys had originally been scheduled to take place on Sunday, Sept. 16 at The Shrine.
ATAS members and CBS executives debated holding the
event on Sept. 23, but because of the "fluid" national situation, opted to push
it back two weeks longer.
Producers on the show are taking out a number of planned comedy bits and will likely add tributes to those who lost their lives in the terrorist acts and the heroic rescue workers.
"Our organizations have spent a considerable amount of
time during the past week discussing the appropriate date for the show in light
of the devastating events that took place earlier this week," a joint statement
from CBS and ATAS said.
"As such, we have decided it is appropriate to delay The Emmys until Oct. 7, at which time we will present a program that is different in tone and approach."
- Joe Schlosser
