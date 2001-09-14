Emmys revamping for early October

The 53rd Annual Emmy Awards have been pushed back three weeks in light of the terrorist attacks.

CBS and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

announced late Friday that The Emmys will now be held on Sunday Oct. 7 from Los

Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

The Emmys had originally been scheduled to take place on Sunday, Sept. 16 at The Shrine.

ATAS members and CBS executives debated holding the

event on Sept. 23, but because of the "fluid" national situation, opted to push

it back two weeks longer.

Producers on the show are taking out a number of planned comedy bits and will likely add tributes to those who lost their lives in the terrorist acts and the heroic rescue workers.

"Our organizations have spent a considerable amount of

time during the past week discussing the appropriate date for the show in light

of the devastating events that took place earlier this week," a joint statement

from CBS and ATAS said.

"As such, we have decided it is appropriate to delay The Emmys until Oct. 7, at which time we will present a program that is different in tone and approach."

- Joe Schlosser