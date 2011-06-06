Emmys: Handicapping Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy

The comedy field feels thin, with lots of actors likely to score repeat nominations.

Last year's winner, Jim Parsons of Big Bang Theory, remains a favorite.

30 Rock' s Alec Baldwin won this category in 2008 and 2009 and was nominated in 2007. Steve Carell has been nominated five times for The Office but has never won; hav ing just finished up his last season, it could finally happen. And Glee's hyper-talented Matthew Morrison, still riding high on the success of Fox's singing spectacular, also could earn a repeat nom.

Less likely but possible nominees in this category include Joel McHale for Community and Andre Braugher for Men of a Certain Age.

One thing is guaranteed: Two and a Half Men's Charlie Sheen will not be winning! this category.