Emmys to Combine Mini/Movie Acting Categories

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has voted to

consolidate the lead and supporting acting categories for miniseries/movies,

beginning with the 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The combined categories will now be called outstanding actor

in a miniseries or movie and outstanding actress in a miniseries or movie. Each category

will include six nominees (the mini/movies categories previously had five).

The outstanding TV movie and miniseries

categories were consolidated last year