Emmys to Combine Mini/Movie Acting Categories
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has voted to
consolidate the lead and supporting acting categories for miniseries/movies,
beginning with the 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards.
The combined categories will now be called outstanding actor
in a miniseries or movie and outstanding actress in a miniseries or movie. Each category
will include six nominees (the mini/movies categories previously had five).
The outstanding TV movie and miniseries
categories were consolidated last year
