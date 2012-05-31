Trending

Emmys to Combine Mini/Movie Acting Categories

By

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has voted to
consolidate the lead and supporting acting categories for miniseries/movies,
beginning with the 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The combined categories will now be called outstanding actor
in a miniseries or movie and outstanding actress in a miniseries or movie. Each category
will include six nominees (the mini/movies categories previously had five).

The outstanding TV movie and miniseries
categories were consolidated last year