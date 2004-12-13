Emmy's Caretaker Buys Home
By Jim Finkle
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has bought the two-story North Hollywood office building it has been been renting for 13 years. It plans to give it a major facelift.
Renovations will be conducted in two phases from February 2005 to 2010.
The academy and its former landlord, AG/Touchstone Daly LLC., didn't disclose terms of the deal.
