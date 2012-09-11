Emmys Announce First Presenters
The first wave of presenters for the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday.
Nominees Louis C.K. (Louie), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) and Amy Poehler (Parks & Recreation), will hand out awards. Ricky Gervais, Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time) and Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) were also announced as presenters.
The Awards will be held Sunday, Sept. 23, and air live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.
