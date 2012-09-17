Emmys Announce Additional Presenters

Nine additional presenters were announced Monday for the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Fellow nominees Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men), Claire Danes (Homeland), Zooey Deschanel (New Girl), Melissa McCarthy (Mike & Molly), Tina Fey (30 Rock) join Raising Hope's Martha Plimpton, Scandal's Kerry Washington, Revenge's Emily Van Camp and actor Jeremy Davies.

They join previously announced presenters Louis C.K., Ricky Gervais, Ginnifer Goodwin, Mindy Kaling, Jim Parsons and Amy Poehler.

The awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.