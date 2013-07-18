Emmys 2013: Nominee Reactions

Complete Coverage: 65th Primetime Emmy Awards

RELATED:2013 Primetime Emmy Nominations Announced

"We are overwhelmed with 14 nominations and honored by a warm welcome which corroborates what we have always believed, that great television is great television regardless of where, when and how it is enjoyed. We are so proud of our series creators and their groundbreaking work on House of Cards, Arrested Development and Hemlock Grove." -- Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer, Netflix

"I'm very proud of all of the PBS programs nominated for Emmys this year. It's very rewarding to see Downton Abbey on Masterpiece receive such critical acclaim to go along with its immense popularity. I'm also very honored to see some of our most iconic programming recognized, from Ken Burns's The Dust Bowl to American Experience and Antiques Roadshow. It's fantastic to see these programs recognized for bringing stories to our audiences that might otherwise go untold. And, of course, as America's largest stage for the arts, we're very pleased to see American Masters and Live From Lincoln Center recognized for their quality programming, which reflects PBS' commitment to share exceptional programming across many genres." -- Paula Kerger, president and CEO, PBS

"We are very grateful to the Television Academy membership for their continued recognition of our shows. What Ryan Murphy and everyone associated with American Horror Story: Asylum have achieved is nothing short of remarkable and very well-deserved. As for Louis C.K., the guy continues to re-write Emmy history, and we are very proud of Louie's groundbreaking nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. We applaud all of our nominees and are deeply appreciative of everything they do for our network." --John Landgraf, Chief Executive Officer, FX Networks and FX Productions

"This is incredible recognition from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. To be tied for the most nominations for any basic cable network and again have Mad Men, Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead recognized among the best shows on television is something we never take for granted. It is particularly gratifying to have Breaking Bad receive the most nominations in its history, including first-ever nominations in the writing category, as we prepare to bring the final eight episodes to viewers. As both fans and people who work in this industry, we are consistently blown away by the talent and passion of our creators, writers, casts and crews who work tirelessly to entertain and amaze. They carry the torch for AMC's commitment to quality, distinctive stories and delivering something more to our viewers." -- AMC president Charlie Collier

Drama

"It's an honor to be included among shows we watch and admire - the field is more crowded than ever. We are ridiculously lucky to be writing for our incredible cast and crew. It's great to see our actors and crew be recognized for their singular contributions. Thanks to SHOWTIME and Fox 21 for making it all possible." -- Alex Gansa, showrunner, Showtime's Homeland



On Henry Bromell's posthumous nomination: "We could not be more thrilled that Henry's work is being recognized. Henry was our lodestar -- a brilliant writer and a generous soul. We miss him every day. It's a tremendous tribute to his memory and we're so honored."

"It's always humbling when you're recognized by your peers and colleagues. This is an amazing cast and crew as a whole, but Henry Bromell's nomination for outstanding writing is especially meaningful. Henry was an amazing talent and extraordinary person whose contributions and presence continues to be missed." -- Howard Gordon, executive producer, Showtime's Homeland

"We feel really validated that our philosophy to put artists and filmmakers first -- whether it be in film or TV -- paid off and that great work gets recognized, no matter who's distributing." On a series that was entirely digital getting recognized: "The fact of the matter is [Netflix] had 25 million subscribers when we made this deal... to the audience, they're indifferent as to what type [of medium] it comes across. There are 30 million people who light up Netflix every day. That makes it bigger than anybody else." -- Modi Wiczyk, co-CEO of Media Rights Capital on House of Cards

"All of us at House of Cards are honored by the nominations. Almost four years into this journey, and well underway on production for Season Two, it's such a thrill to have the collective efforts of our talented cast, crew, designers, directors and writers recognized by the Television Academy. This dedicated team has made House of Cards by far the most rewarding artistic experience of my career. I'm particularly happy for Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright -- they are the center of our show's universe and make every episode shine. And of course I'm delighted for David Fincher - his brilliance and vision inspire us

all. -- Beau Willimon, executive producer, Netflix's House of Cards

Comedy

"Although I'm thrilled with these nominations, we're keeping the champagne on ice a little while longer. For constitutional reasons Veep's nominations have to be ratified by two-thirds of the Senate. People tell me that usually doesn't take long."

-- Armando Iannucci, showrunner, HBO's Veep

Miniseries or Movie

"USA is truly honored to see the tremendous accomplishments of Greg, Laurence, Sigourney, Ellen and the entire cast and crew from Political Animalsrecognized by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. This is a miniseries of which we are particularly proud -- with exceptional writing, superb creative execution and stellar performances."

-- USA Network copresidents Jeff Wachtel and Chris McCumber (for Political Animals)

Reality-Competition

"We're really proud to be recognized with Emmy nominations across so many of the unscripted, reality and digital categories. It's a testament to the creativity of our internal team and producing partners in keeping our long-running series fresh, engaging and consistently high quality."

-- Frances Berwick, President of Bravo and Style Media (for Bravo's Top Chef)

"I am honored to see So You Think You Can Dance recognized with 7 new EMMY nominations. So You Think You Can Dance has allowed me to share my love of dance, provide opportunities to thousands of aspiring dancers, and inspire millions more to make dance a part of their lives. We reached out to Congress and launched National Dance Day to encourage children to dance and to get active and healthy in the process. Since the show premiered in 2005, we have adapted localized versions of it for over 25 nations around the world - a testament to the universal power of dance. I have a wonderful production team and incredible choreographers. I am delighted to see the past decade of our contributions to television and culture recognized with these 7 EMMY nominations for So You Think You Can Dance."

-- Nigel Lythgoe, cocreator and executive producer, Fox's So You Think You Can Dance

Reality

"I am proud to be part of the best prime-time entrepreneurial rock star team. Back-to-back Emmy noms + helping ignite financial intelligence of parents and kids alike = Shark Tank -- a winner all around!"

-- Robert Herjavec, investor on ABC's Shark Tank



Variety

"It just goes to show you -- good things happen to bad people." -- Jimmy Kimmel, host, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live

Lead Actress, Drama

"I'm so proud to be a part of such a ground breaking project as House of Cards. I'm thrilled that our show has been recognized and I want to thank the academy for this great honor. " -- Robin Wright, Netflix's House of Cards

"It is such an honor to be recognized by the Academy and in the company of such brilliant women. I'm grateful to Carlton, Kerry and Anthony for gifting me with the opportunity to play such a complex woman and for breathing new life into the iconic Norma Bates." -- Vera Farmiga, A&E's Bates Motel

"It is truly a great day on the Homeland set with so many of my fellow castmates being nominated. I was going to do some serious screaming into pillows if Mandy hadn't gotten a nod. I'm also very glad that Henry Bromell, who we lost too soon, has been recognized for his extraordinary work on our show." -- Claire Danes, Showtime's Homeland

Lead Actor, Comedy

"Given all the hilarious film work I've done, from Traffic to Crash to Flight, it's nice to finally be recognized as the comic genius I am. Thank you, Academy members." -- Don Cheadle, Showtime's House of Lies



"It's days like this that make me miss 30 Rock. Many thanks to everyone that nominated me." -- Alec Baldwin, NBC's 30 Rock

Lead Actress, Comedy

"It's a huge honor -- genuinely exciting to be among these women in my category. These are actresses I've watched and loved for years." -- Edie Falco, Showtime's Nurse Jackie

"I appreciate the nominations. I love my job. But nice try, guys. I'm not falling for this old trick again." -- Amy Poehler, NBC's Parks and Recreation

Supporting Actress, Drama

"Wow! It is such a huge honor to be recognized by the Academy and to be among such a brilliant group of women. I am thrilled for Peter, Diana, David and Dan, HBO and the entire cast and crew of Game of Thrones. I can't begin to tell you how proud I am to go to work every day with this incredible team who has become a second family. I am so grateful to David and Dan for taking a chance on me and giving me the privilege of being the mother of dragons. Yer chomoe anhaan. Jin ha Khalaan, shekh ma shieraki anni. (That's "You do honor to me. This is for the Khal - my sun and stars" in Dothraki.)" -- Emilia Clarke, HBO's Game of Thrones

"I'm beyond thrilled for the show and feel so lucky to be mentioned in the same breath as the other talented nominees today. I wouldn't be here without the amazing writers and creative team behind Homeland." -- Morena Baccarin, Showtime's Homeland

Supporting Actress, Comedy

"I'm really honored to be nominated and very happy to see Edie and Bobby recognized. I'm so grateful for Nurse Jackie." -- Merritt Wever, Showtime's Nurse Jackie

"This is such an incredible way to celebrate 30 Rock's final season. I can't wait to go to the Emmys with my cast mates and dance like no one's watching!" -- Jane Krakowski, NBC's 30 Rock

Supporting Actor, Comedy

"I am completely floored. I can't believe I'm on a list with all those talented guys. And to have Julia, Anna and the show nominated...this is nuts. Very, very grateful." -- Tony Hale, HBO's Veep

Host, Reality or Competition

"I am so honored and excited to be recognized amongst such an incredibly talented

group of hosts. It's such a thrill to have the collective efforts of everyone who works so hard on SYTYCD also be recognized by the Television Academy. Great morning!" -- Cat Deeley, host, Fox's So You Think You Can Dance