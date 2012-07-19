Emmys 2012: Nominee Reactions

Complete Coverage: Emmys 2012

RELATED:HBO Again Leads Emmy Nominations With 81

"Portlandia hasbecome a genre defining original series for IFC and our distinct brand of alternative comedy. [Thursday's] honor is matched only by the tremendous support the show has received from fans and the press, and is a testament to the amazing efforts of the show's entire creative team. We are grateful to them and to the Academy for these nominations."

-- Jennifer Caserta, President & General Manager of IFC

"We've been celebrating our 10th Anniversary Season -- in fact, the premiere is [Thursday]. So it's double good news. We are so honored and thrilled at being nominated for an Emmy!! After 10 seasons, I'm so proud that we've been able to keep Project Runway fresh and exciting. Can't wait till the Emmys, fingers crossed!"

-- Project Runway host Heidi Klum

"Bravo's nominations continue to underline the quality of our unscripted and pop culture original programming as well as our cutting edge multi-platform offerings."

-- Frances Berwick, president of Bravo Media and Style Media

"

We've

been looking, since we got into original scripted programming, to create

programming of distinction...and the strategy from day one was to create a

network that offers unique value to the cable operator. And truly what that was,

was trying to create premium shows on basic cable. To have a third party

like the Academy recognize that your efforts are distinct and unique is really

gratifying. It feels good. What's interesting is that Emmy morning for the last

six years, my senior team -- who works so hard -- comes into my office to watch

the nominations. And it's funny -- it's a feel good morning, but we've been looking

to make sure the things we create attribute to the brand and create long-term

value."

-- Charlie Collier, president and GM, AMC

"Wow. My agent was right when he said, 'You don't have to bribe all the peopleto get nominated, Don. Just the right people.' This is the best $246,000.00 I've ever spent. Thanks, Emmy."

-- Don Cheadle, House of Lies

"It's an incredible thrill to be nominated our first year out. When we wrote the pilot, we never imagined that the Television Academy would include us in the company of such extraordinary nominees. We're grateful for the acknowledgment and for having such great partners in Showtime and Fox 21."

-- Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, executive producers, Homeland

"I love Nurse Jackie and I'm very honored to be recognized by my peers. This year is particularly exciting with several of my castmates also being nominated. It is great year for Nurse Jackie!"

-- Edie Falco,Nurse Jackie

"We are thrilled at the success of Hatfields & McCoys, of both the phenomenal ratings -- and now -- 16 Emmy Nominations! These Emmy nominations are the culmination of our mission to make history a destination not only for quality non-fiction, but for historical dramas of the highest auspices. I want to congratulate my friends and colleagues, Dirk Hoogstra, Leslie Greif, Kevin Reynolds, Kevin Costner, Bill Paxton, Mare Winningham, Tom Berenger and the entire cast and crew and all the staff at History who worked so hard to make Hatfields & McCoys a great success! We are thankful and we are humbled. This is a wonderful day for all of us."

-- Nancy Dubuc, president and GM, History

"You don't know when you put a show like this on the air. I knew it was good, but you don't know whether it's going to sink in to the zeitgeist. It clearly has and is getting recognized for it. I think it's a new threshold for us, because it's a more ensemble show than we've done before. It's got not one, but two leads [Damian Lewis & Claire Danes], and to have them both recognized is fantastic. I was sort of hoping [Mandy Patankin] would get in there too, but I think his day will come."

-- David Nevins, entertainment president, Showtime, on rookie series Homeland's nine nominations

"I am so honored to be nominated for The Good Wife. The Academy has been very supportive of me over the years and my appreciation is boundless."

-- Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

"I'm just really proud and happy for the TV Academy's recognition of Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik from The Big Bang Theory, Jon Cryer and Kathy Bates from Two and a Half Men, and Melissa McCarthy from Mike & Molly (and SNL!). Then you add in the nom for The Big Bang Theory which honors everyone: cast, crew, writing staff, production staff, and the editing, lighting and art direction tech noms for all three shows -- and I'm in danger of using overflowing cup cliches."

-- Chuck Lorre, creator, Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men and executive producer, Mike & Molly

"I've

worked on other shows and you don't expect to be singled and you certainly don't

expect it in the fifth season of a show. I've heard that this was a possibility

and all I could tell you is that I am surprised we ever won at all, so I am

just excited to be nominated. We felt we did a really great job this season...Everyone

feels that way about their show, but a lot of us felt that we were really

pushing ourselves and, not to do something crazy, but not repeat ourselves. So it's

really cool that the audience came along and the Academy thought we were worthy

of being [among the nominees]."

-- Matt Weiner, creator and executive producer, AMC's Mad Men, on the show's possibility of breaking records for a fifth consecutive win in the drama category

"...[O]ur cup runneth over. It's a wonderful feeling; It

always is...It's a really nice feeling to know that those who do what you do

appreciate your work. And as far as I'm concerned, it doesn't get better than

that."

-- Steve Levitan, executive producer, ABC's Modern Family

"So happy to get nominated! Can't wait to get back to the Late Night office and celebrate! But first I gotta leave this theatre and change out of this Batman costume."

-- Jimmy Fallon, host, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon

"It's a great honor, though there should be parentheses next to my name with all of the SNL writers. And now I have to kiss up to the cast members of Modern Family in hopes that they pull a Ving Rhames and give me their award when they win."

-- Bill Hader, cast member, Saturday Night Live

"As the show enters its last season, I'm gratified to be nominated again by the Academy."

-- Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

"I am really thrilled to be nominated for Hemingway and Gellhorn. I had such a great time working with the brilliant Phil Kaufman and the wonderful Nicole Kidman."

-- Clive Owen, Hemingway & Gellhorn

"Thank you Academy. I am so happy to share this nomination with Clive. It is a true acknowledgment of Martha Gelhorn's life and amazing work. Discovering and playing her, under the guidance and passion of the great Phil Kaufman, was a joy and a privilege."

-- Nicole Kidman, Hemingway & Gellhorn

"It's a testament to HBO that they were able to -- in a

rough time to get films made at all -- get these two films that got so many

nominations. We'll see what happens. Right now we're just feeling great about

being here, and wish them all the best of luck."

-- Hemingway &

Gellhorn director Philip Kaufman, on facing competition from HBO's other

film, Game Change

"I am so thrilled about this nomination -- Game Change was one of the most enjoyable and fulfilling projects of my career, and I loved working with everyone on it. So I am especially happy for the nominations of my talented peers Jay, Danny, Woody, Ed and Sarah".

-- Julianne Moore, Game Change

"I'm enormously pleased and proud of our nominations, especially this year. Perhaps at no other time in television history has the competition in the drama category been so fierce. The fact that we've been recognized is a testament to the talent of our incredible cast and crew."

-- Terence Winter, creator, Boardwalk Empire

"I'm over the moon to receive my first Emmy nomination. I feel so lucky to be a part of Homeland and am extremely grateful to the writing team for continuing to write such extraordinary roles for all of us. I couldn't feel more proud to be keeping company with such a fantastic range of talented actors."

-- Damian Lewis, Homeland

"I am honored to be recognized by the Academy among such a talented group of women. I am thrilled that Damian, Homeland, our amazing writers and director and so many others got nominated. It is a great day to be on set where we can all celebrate together."

-- Claire Danes, Homeland

"I feel honored to be recognised amongst an exceptional pool of talent and to be nominated again for playing a character that I truly love. I am grateful to our brilliant creators, writers, directors, crew and cast who work together to make The Good Wife such a meaningful show."

-- Archie Panjabi, The Good Wife

"Filming the Hatfields & McCoys was one of the most fulfilling and inspiring projects that I've had the opportunity to work on, and it was truly gratifying that audiences tuned in to see our interpretation of this classic American story. To be recognized for our work by the members of Television Academy this morning is the cherry on top. I share this nomination with everyone who contributed to this project from the producers, cast and crew to the great team at History, who really stepped up to support the creative vision of the filmmakers."

-- Kevin Coster, Hatfields & McCoys

"I'm shocked and humbled by this Emmy nomination and excited for Kevin, Mare and Tom and all the Emmy nominations Hatfields & McCoys has received. I should have grown the beard a long time ago."

-- Bill Paxton, Hatfields & McCoys

"I am extremely surprised by the news and so grateful that people have enjoyed this season. I am very lucky to be a part of this show."

-- Merritt Wever,Nurse Jackie

"American Horror

Story was really a remarkable and innovative show. It was really the first

of its kind, in the sense that there really hasn't been anyone who has done

this type of show, this closed-end miniseries. [Series creator Ryan Murphy] took an entirely

different approach to the horror genre... I'm thrilled for the guy."

-- John Landgraf, president & GM, FX Network, on American Horror Story garnering 17

nominations, tying it for the most with AMC's

Mad Men

"It's a great day to have both [Shark Tank and The Voice]

nominated in different categories...Everybody likes to be recognized. It's great

for The Voice -- as I said, people have

said there is no room for another music show -- now that the Academy has made us

the only music singing competition show [in the category to be nominated]."

-- Mark Burnett, executive producer, The Voice



Compiled by Tim Baysinger and Lindsay Rubino