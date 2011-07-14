Emmys 2011: Nominee Reactions

B&C's complete Emmy coverage

RELATED:

HBO Again Leads Emmy Noms With 104

"We've got two great shows being recognized again, they're consecutive nominees in these categories... Compared to the broad spectrum of awards and the size of the reality production population, there aren't many reality categories. With tons of shows vying, I imagine it's harder and harder to keep that position every year."

--Frances Berwick, President of Bravo Media

"We're thrilled for the producers, cast and crew of this tremendous miniseries and we're proud that our position as an independent network gave us the freedom to make this fascinating story about the Kennedy family available to viewers nationwide. We're especially proud of the individual nominees but we know it was the work of an entire team in Muse Entertainment, Asylum Entertainment and the stellar cast."

--Stan E. Hubbard, ReelzChannel CEO, in a statement

"This has been such an amazing morning for me! I am extremely honored to be nominated in two categories. Luther has been such a passion project for me and working on The Big C was a great time. Also, my daughter told me I am going to be as famous as the guy from Twilight."

--Idris Elba, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie, Luther, in a statement

"I'm honored to be considered and very proud of our show. Everyone worked so hard, and I'm even more excited about the writing nomination for Jeffrey and David. They definitely deserve it. I'm looking forward to going back to work soon on season two. It's going to be a blast."

--Matt LeBlanc, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy, Episodes in a statement

"I'm very grateful to the Academy and I'm looking forward to Season 6 of 30 Rock."

--Alec Baldwin, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, 30 Rock, in a statement



"All the coffee in Columbia could not catch my brain up to my heart's pace this morning - I couldn't possibly be more thrilled/honored/touched at the news of this nomination. And I am absolutely ecstatic that the show itself and everyone's hard work there has been recognized as well."

--Johnny Galecki, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, The Big Bang Theory, in a statement

"I am so excited, I cannot see straight. I woke out of a sound sleep when the phone rang, and it was my agent and I thought ‘is everything all right?' and he said ‘Congratulations.' I couldn't believe it. I had forgotten that today was even the day when the announcements came up, I just hadn't even thought about it. And so this is a delightful surprise and a lovely way to start the day. Amazed. At this age? I'm thrilled to pieces. Today's the exciting day. The awards are one thing, down the road, that's the chore. But getting nominated, getting chosen among your peers to be up for it, I can't be coy, it's a thrill."

--Betty White, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Hot in Cleveland

"We're obviously so pleased to be recognized and thrilled to lead the nominations in basic cable. It's obviously thrilling to be in such good company. We're so proud of Mad Men. We're proud of having the third party validation of our mission. We always wanted to produce premium television on basic cable and to have the Emmys recognize out efforts so broadly is really tremendous... When we added The Killing to the slate we were really focused on delivering a type of story that people think they've seen before in a crime-driven drama in a very different way. To see Mireille [Enos]and obviously Michelle [Forbes] get recognized for their acting is remarkable. And Veena [Sud] got recognized as well for her amazing work and I think it's so richly deserved."

--Charlie Collier, president and GM, AMC

"I am so proud to be a part of such a special show, and thrilled to be included in such a kick ass group of nominees. Cancer and Comedy - how 'bout that??"

--Laura Linney, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, The Big C, in a statement





"I am thrilled and honored to be in the company of such talented women."

--Edie Falco, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, Nurse Jackie, in a statement

"It's such an honor to be nominated. What a nice surprise. This was my first experience working in television and I am so proud to have been a part of Dexter and to be in such good company with my fellow nominees."

--Julia Stiles, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series, Dexter, in a statement



"We obviously couldn't be more delighted. All the credit belongs to the extraordinary actors, writers, directors, producers and their entire teams who make all these shows come to life for our viewers. The range of recognition across so many categories is testimony to their remarkable talent. "

--Richard Plepler, co-president, HBO and Michael Lombardo, president, programming, HBO



"Without being cliché, this has truly been a project where the doing of it has been its own reward and a really good one. We all love working on the show and it's a place filled with really, really nice people. It's always been a great place to come to work and it's nice working on a show that when you talk to your relatives, they've heard of it...This is a little icing on the cake. It's nice to know that our colleagues look at what we're doing and say 'Hey, we see what you're doing and we like it.'"



--Bill Prady, co-creator/executive producer, The Big Bang Theory

"It's fantastic. It feels very much like an episode of the show, winning a game in the last seconds of [it]. In a way it makes it even sweeter that it has taken a long time...It feels great. Everybody involved in the show loves being part of the show so much and to have this happen as part of the way to say goodbye to the show has really been unexpected and great."

--Jason Katims, executive producer, Friday Night Lights

"A big day for the Bang! Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, the entire cast and crew -- we're all levitating. I also got to wake up this morning to the great news that Jon Cryer for Two and a Half Men and Melissa McCarthy for Mike & Molly have been acknowledged by the TV Academy. I love these two people and I'm deeply happy for their success. Now if the U.S. Government doesn't go into receivership it'll be an all-around perfect day."

--Chuck Lorre, creator/executive producer, The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, Mike & Molly, in a statement

"It's exciting to be nominated again, particularly in a group with such distinguished actors. I've been a fan of their work for years. Mad Men had a pretty great morning, so I'm happy for everyone at the show."

--John Slattery, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Mad Men, in a statement

"So honored and happy when I found out the news at8:30 this morning, and the fact that I was already drinking champagne was ahappy coincidence."

--Jimmy Fallon, Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, in a statement

"I'm so appreciative of the support Boardwalk's been given. It's the role of a lifetime."

--Steve Buscemi, Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Boardwalk Empire, in a statement

"It's great to be nominated with some of my favorite actors, a few of whom I also call my friends."

--Peter Dinklage, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Game of Thrones, in a statement

"I am beyond thrilled that our show has achieved such recognition from the Academy. It is testament to the hard work of all our cast and crew and indicative of the pride we take in making each episode. Additionally, I'm very excited to be included in such an amazing group of individuals for lead actor. All in all a great morning."

--Jon Hamm, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Mad Men, in a statement

"I'm delighted that American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance have received 18 nominations between them. I wish everyone who's nominated luck. I'm particularly thrilled for Cat who richly deserves this recognition."

--Nigel Lythgoe, EP, American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance, in a statement

"All of us at NBC and Universal Media Studios share in this morning's exciting news of the Emmy nominations and we congratulate every one of our talented nominees... It is especially gratifying to see first-time show nominees Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Parks and Recreation and Friday Night Lights join such acclaimed series as Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock and The Office in being honored by their industry peers. This truly validates our passion for excellence in television."

--Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment, in a statement

"My publicist...called me and it thought they were telling me that Tim was nominated. It's been quite the day, really. I've been texting Margo and Tim and mostly we've been using three letters in the alphabet - and that's O. M. G."

--Walton Goggins, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Justified

We're so proud to be a part of Chaz's remarkable journey and we are thrilled for Randy, Fenton and Chaz. This is a great beginning for the OWN Documentary Club."

--Lisa Erspamer, executive vice president, production and development, OWN, in a statement

"It was a great morning. Dexter maintaining its nomination for Michael and the show in its fourth year is big. Episodes breaking in with writing nomination for Jeffery and David and acting nomination for Matt LeBlanc, that was a really great surprise, because it's hard to get nominated in year one. And then the other big surprise for me personally was Friday Night Lights, after five seasons, finally cracking the best drama. Maybe it just takes that long to penetrate the consciousness to get enough votes for a nomination. That's what I think. My biggest disappointment is that Shameless hasn't cracked through. But I think that's a year one function. Hasn't been on the air for six months, and its hard to get noticed in year one and the drama category this year is super packed."

--David Nevins, entertainment president, Showtime and executive producer, Friday Night Lights

"They're a very close-knit group, they were all rooting for each other. It took a little shine off last year when Ed [O'Neill] didn't get nominated because everybody felt bad about that and thought he was so deserving, so this year it feels like a wonderful answer to that."

--Steve Levitan, co-creator/executive producer, Modern Family, on the entire adult cast receiving nominations

"We're always thrilled when anyone working for us gets a nomination. I think some of those nominated were probably long shots. It's always particularly sweet when somebody you think could have easily been overlooked is selected. Tim Olyphant and Margo Martindale were such visible and obvious choices that I think it would look like a significant snub if either one of them had been overlooked... I was kind of frankly blown away by the nomination for Louie. I think he [Louis C.K.] really has been doing extraordinary work as an actor on his show but I'm just very appreciative that people recognize that...

I'm disappointed definitely that the Emmys haven't chosen to recognize the extraordinary work they do on Sons of Anarchy, up to including the acting as well as the writing and producing. I'll definitely admit disappointment that Justified as a show was passed over. They had an extraordinary second season."

--John Landgraf, president, FX

"I'm very excited. This time I'm going to put a whole rabbit on my keychain."

--Hugh Laurie, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama, House, in a statement



"I am happy to be included in such a funny group of women, and hope the Emmy is ultimately decided by a series of high-pressure penalty kicks, World Cup Style."

--Amy Poehler, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy, Parks and Recreation, in a statement



"I am so excited to be nominated again! Every year, Tina and the writers keep raising the comedy bar for Jenna and her antics and this nomination is testament to their brilliant work."

--Jane Krakowski, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy, 30 Rock, in a statement



"We're thrilled to get the multiple Emmy nominations. I bet GE is kicking themselves right now that they sold NBC. And congratulations to Steve Carell on his nomination! Everyone at The Office will be cheering him on. Many people may not know this, but Steve actually got his start on The Office, playing the irascible but loveable boss, Michael Scott. Had we known that Steve's performance would be so appreciated, we never would have fired him."

--Paul Lieberstein, executive producer, The Office, in a statement

"I am pleased. Amy [Poehler] got nominated last year and that made me very happy because she and I and Greg Daniels all kind of entered into this partnership, and she was a friend of mine. I always had this feeling ‘I just don't want to screw up Amy's career.' I wanted Amy to be better off at the end of the show than she was at the beginning. So her getting nominated last year was great and then this year it feels like the show getting nominated means that everybody can kind of take that pride in the work that we did. It feels very rewarding."

--Mike Schur, executive producer, Parks and Recreation

"I am beyond thrilled and enormously proud. The nominations are truly a testament to the amazing work and incredible talent of our entire cast and crew."

--Terence Winter, creator and executive producer, Boardwalk Empire, in a statement

"These actors kind of give up their lives a bit. Julianna most of all because she's in almost every scene, but all these actors are there, all but maybe one month or month-and-a-half of the year; it's not for sissies... to see them get credit for what they do is just so gratifying and such a pleasure."

--Robert and Michelle King, co-creators/showrunners, The Good Wife, on all the nominations for the show's actors/actresses

Compiled by Andrea Morabito, Lindsay Rubino and Tim Baysinger

