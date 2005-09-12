Emmy To Toast News Anchors

The Primetime Emmys Sunday will mark the end of an era, paying tribute to the late Peter Jennings, as well as retired NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw and CBS’ Dan Rather, who left the newscast in March.

Clips featuring the three newsmen at work “will illustrate the manner in which they influenced and impacted viewers as they told their audiences what was happening in the news each night,” the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced today. “They will also be shown in the field covering the world's biggest news stories and events, while often risking their own lives to bring information to the public.”

The 57th annual awards telecast will be hosted again by Ellen DeGeneres from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and air from 8-11 p.m. (hopefully) on CBS.



Candice Bergen, Billy Crystal, Charles S. Dutton, Michael J. Fox, Lisa Kudrow and John Travolta are among the Emmy Award winners to remember the night they won their own Emmys



Presenters include Mischa Barton, Rachel Bilson, Halle Berry, Zack Braff, Jon Cryer, Geena Davis, Patrick Dempsey, Charles S. Dutton, Craig Ferguson, Matthew Fox, Adrian Grenier, Alyson Hannigan, Mariska Hargitay, Hugh Laurie, Jason Lee, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Debra Messing, Chris O'Donnell, William Petersen, Ellen Pompeo, Kyra Sedgwick, Charlie Sheen, Jimmy Smits, James Spader, Jon Stewart, Kiefer Sutherland, Quentin Tarantino and Sela Ward.

The Black Eyed Peas and Earth, Wind & Fire and Kristen Bell, Gary Dourdan, Macy Gray, Megan Mullally, William Shatner, Donald Trump and Frederica von Stade will perform.