Emmy Awards: Sopranos Takes a Bow; 30 Rock Looks Ahead

HBO’s The Sopranos took a final bow at last night’s 59th Primetime Emmy Awards, winning the award for outstanding drama series and picking up honors for best drama writing (creator David Chase) and directing (Alan Taylor).

The pay-cable channel picked up six awards overall, including the top awards for actor and supporting actor in a comedy series (Extras’ Ricky Gervais and Entourage’sJeremy Piven, respectively).

NBC and ABC led the broadcast networks, each winning six awards. NBC’s 30 Rock, a critics’ favorite that has struggled to find an audience, won for outstanding comedy series. Creator and star Tina Fey thanked NBC Universal CEO Jeff Zucker and former network entertainment chief Kevin Reilly for supporting the show—and jokingly thanked new entertainment co-president Ben Silverman for renewing the show for another six years.

While NBC also picked up acting (My Name Is Earl’sJaime Pressly for supporting actress in a comedy series) and comedy writing (The Office’s Greg Daniels), it was thrice honored for the musical special Tony Bennett: An American Classic.

ABC led the acting awards with wins for four of its series. Sally Field (Brothers and Sisters) and America Ferrara (Ugly Betty) won best actress (for drama and comedy series, respectively). James Spader (Boston Legal) picked up his third consecutive Emmy for actor in a drama series, upsetting favorite James Gandolfini for The Sopranos. And Lost’sTerry O’Quinn won best supporting actor in a drama series.

AMC miniseries Broken Trail won for best miniseries, and its two stars, Robert Duvall and Thomas Haden Church, took home the top acting honors.



Fox bleeped a number of speeches, including ones by Ray Romano and Sally Field, when the language got too salty to potentially pass FCC muster.

The complete list of Emmy winners is below:



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



JEREMY PIVEN as Ari Gold HBO

Entourage



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



TERRY O’QUINN as John Locke ABC

Lost



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



JAIME PRESSLY as Joy Turner NBC

My Name Is Earl



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE



THOMAS HADEN CHURCH as Tom Harte AMC

Broken Trail



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



KATHERINE HEIGL as Isobel “Izzie” Stevens ABC

Grey’s Anatomy



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY PROGRAM



Mike Sweeney, Head Writer NBC

Chris Albers, Writer

Jose Arroyo, Writer

Dan Cronin, Writer

Kevin Dorff, Writer

Daniel J. Goor, Writer

Michael Gordon, Writer

Berkley Johnson, Writer

Brian Kiley, Writer

Michael Koman, Writer

Tim Harrod, Writer

Brian McCann, Writer

Guy Nicolucci, Writer

Conan O’Brien, Writer

Brian Stack, Writer

Andrew Weinberg, Writer

Late Night with Conan O’Brien



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY PROGRAM



ROB MARSHALL NBC

Tony Bennett: An American Classic



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE



ROBERT DUVALL as Prentice “Print” Ritter AMC

Broken Trail



OUTSTANDING MINISERIES



BROKEN TRAIL AMC

Stanley M. Brooks, Executive Producer

Robert Duvall, Executive Producer

Robert Carliner, Executive Producer

Chad Oakes, Producer

Walter Hill, Produced By

Damian Ganczewski, Producer



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES



ALAN TAYLOR HBO

The Sopranos

Kennedy and Heidi



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES



DAVID CHASE HBO

The Sopranos

Made InAmerica



OUTSTANDING VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SERIES



THE DAILY SHOW WITH JON STEWART COMEDY CENTRAL

Jon Stewart, Executive Producer

Ben Karlin, Executive Producer

David Javerbaum, Executive Producer

Kahane Corn, Co-Executive Producer

Josh Lieb, Co-Executive Producer

Rory Albanese, Supervising Producer

Jim Margolis, Supervising Producer



OUTSTANDING VARIETY, MUSIC OR COMEDY SPECIAL



TONY BENNETT: AN AMERICAN CLASSIC NBC

Danny Bennett, Executive Producer

Jodi Hurwitz, Producer

John DeLuca, Executive Producer

Rob Marshall, Executive Producer



OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE



JUDY DAVIS as Joan McAllister USA

The Starter Wife



OUTSTANDING MADE FOR TELEVISION MOVIE



BURY MY HEART AT WOUNDED KNEEHBO

Tom Thayer, Executive Producer

Dick Wolf, Executive Producer

Yves Simoneau, Co-Executive Producer

Clara George, Produced By



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A MINISERIES OR A MOVIE



Helen Mirren as Jane Tennison PBS

Prime Suspect: The Final Act (Masterpiece Theatre)



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A DRAMATIC SPECIAL



PHILIP MARTIN PBS

Prime Suspect: The Final Act (Masterpiece Theatre)



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A MINISERIES, MOVIE OR A DRAMATIC SPECIAL



FRANK DEASY PBS

Prime Suspect: The Final Act (Masterpiece Theatre)



OUTSTANDING CREATIVE ACHIEVEMENT IN INTERACTIVE TELEVISION



CURRENT TV CURRENTTV.COM



OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCE IN A VARIETY OR MUSIC PROGRAM



TONY BENNETT NBC

Tony Bennett: An American Classic



OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES



RICHARD SHEPARD ABC

Ugly Betty

Pilot



OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES



GREG DANIELS NBC

The Office

Gay Witch Hunt



OUTSTANDING REALITY/COMPETITION PROGRAM



THE AMAZING RACE CBS

Jerry Bruckheimer, Executive Producer

Bertram van Munster, Executive Producer

Jonathan Littman, Executive Producer

Hayma "Screech" Washington, Executive Producer

Amy Nabseth Chacon, Co-Executive Producer

Phil Keoghan, Producer/Host

Elise Doganieri, Co-Executive Producer

Evan Weinstein, Co-Executive Producer

John Moffet, Supervising Producer

Bob Parr, Producer

Allison Chase, Senior Producer

Barry Hennessey, Senior Producer

Bill Pruitt, Senior Producer

Patrick Cariaga, Producer

Jarratt Carson, Producer

Cris Graves, Producer

Jarrod Harlow, Producer

Bob Mora, Producer

Michael Norton, Producer

Michael Noval, Producer

Cynthia A. Palormo, Producer

Giselle Parets, Producer

Matt Schmidt, Producer

Mark Vertullo, Supervising Producer



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES



RICKY GERVAIS as Andy Millman HBO

Extras



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



SALLY FIELD as Nora Walker ABC

Brothers & Sisters



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES



AMERICA FERRERA as Betty Suarez ABC

Ugly Betty



OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



JAMES SPADER as Alan Shore ABC

Boston Legal



OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES



30 ROCK NBC

Lorne Michaels, Executive Producer

Tina Fey, Executive Producer

David Miner, Executive Producer

JoAnn Alfano, Executive Producer

Marci Klein, Executive Producer

Robert Carlock, Executive Producer

Jack Burditt, Co-Executive Producer

John Riggi, Co-Executive Producer

Brett Baer, Co-Executive Producer

Dave Finkel, Co-Executive Producer

Adam Bernstein, Supervising Producer

Jeff Richmond, Producer

Jerry Kupfer, Produced By



OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES



THE SOPRANOS HBO

David Chase, Executive Producer

Brad Grey, Executive Producer

Ilene S. Landress, Executive Producer

Terence Winter, Executive Producer

Matthew Weiner, Executive Producer

Henry J. Bronchtein, Co-Executive Producer

Diane Frolov, Supervising Producer

Andrew Schneider, Supervising Producer

Martin Bruestle, Producer

Gianna Maria Smart, Producer