Emmis persists in fight for Honolulu duopoly

Emmis Communications Corp. continues to fight for its Honolulu TV

duopoly.

The country's 20th-largest TV group asked the Federal

Communications Commission to waive a July 1 deadline to sell either KHON-TV or

KGMB(TV) until the commission rewrites restrictions governing ownership of two

TV stations in the same market.

'The rules that require Emmis' divestiture are under review and likely to

change,' the company told the FCC.

Emmis is asking to hold on to both stations for at least 12 months after a

final order is issued if the revised rule still requires a divestiture. If the

latest waiver request is rejected, the company said, it might seek a court

injunction.

The FCC turned down Emmis' request for a 12-month waiver last month, although

it did grant a three-month extension, until July.

Emmis has also received two six-month extensions since acquiring KGMB in its

purchase of Lee Enterprises Inc. in 2000.