Emmis persists in fight for Honolulu duopoly
Emmis Communications Corp. continues to fight for its Honolulu TV
duopoly.
The country's 20th-largest TV group asked the Federal
Communications Commission to waive a July 1 deadline to sell either KHON-TV or
KGMB(TV) until the commission rewrites restrictions governing ownership of two
TV stations in the same market.
'The rules that require Emmis' divestiture are under review and likely to
change,' the company told the FCC.
Emmis is asking to hold on to both stations for at least 12 months after a
final order is issued if the revised rule still requires a divestiture. If the
latest waiver request is rejected, the company said, it might seek a court
injunction.
The FCC turned down Emmis' request for a 12-month waiver last month, although
it did grant a three-month extension, until July.
Emmis has also received two six-month extensions since acquiring KGMB in its
purchase of Lee Enterprises Inc. in 2000.
