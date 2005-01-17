Emmis Employs a Super-Cop

While many station groups look to standardize traffic systems, some are

planning to centralize them. The Emmis Communications Centralcasting facility,

located in Orlando, Fla., handles master control for five stations: WKCF

Orlando; WFTX Ft. Myers, Fla.; WVUE New Orleans; WALA Mobile, Ala.; and WBPG

Gulf Shores, Ala. Each station has its own Harris/Encoda traffic system tied

into a Florical automation system located at the hub. Together, the systems

handle playout of all SD and HD programming.

Joe Addalia, Emmis Centralcasting director of operations, says a program

from Harris/Encoda helps the traffic and automation systems speak the same

language. The station group works with content packaged as files, moving it

between the Centralcasting hub and the stations across a wide area network

(WAN). “Purge lists, dub lists, logs, as-run logs and user reports are what

keep the processes flowing,” says Addalia.

The facility highlights the delicate dance between automation and

traffic. In addition to on-air operations, the Florical system also handles

programming from other sources, including networks. It deals with as much as

18-21 hours of syndicated programming on weekdays and nearly 80 daily satellite

feeds.

The Harris/Encoda system does require some manual intervention.

Addalia's bottom line: First figure out the workflow. Then buy the

technology that can do it. “That's especially important with traffic,” he

says, “because otherwise the workflow is based on the system's

limitations.”