Emmis' Bonnot joins NAB board
Madelyn Bonnot, vice president of TV operations for Emmis Communications
Corp.'s WVUE-TV in New Orleans, has joined the board of the National Association
of Broadcasters, replacing Cindy Velasquez, vice president and general manager
of The McGraw-Hill Cos.' KMGH-TV in Denver.
Bonnot will serve out Velasquez's final 10 weeks on the board, then serve her
own two-year term starting in June.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.