Emmis' Bonnot joins NAB board

Madelyn Bonnot, vice president of TV operations for Emmis Communications

Corp.'s WVUE-TV in New Orleans, has joined the board of the National Association

of Broadcasters, replacing Cindy Velasquez, vice president and general manager

of The McGraw-Hill Cos.' KMGH-TV in Denver.

Bonnot will serve out Velasquez's final 10 weeks on the board, then serve her

own two-year term starting in June.