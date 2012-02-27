Emilio Romano

The same month Romano took the reins

at Telemundo from highly regarded Don

Browne, the network acquired exclusive

Spanish-language U.S. media rights to

the FIFA World Cup from 2015 through

2022 for a reported $600 million.

One of the fastest-growing broadcast

networks, Telemundo, in acquiring the World Cup—along with the

CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean

Association Football) Olympic qualifier events for London 2012—is signaling

it’s gunning to be the top Spanish-language net, a title currently held

by Univision. Under Romano’s leadership, 2011 marked Telemundo’s best

primetime performance ever; it’s on track to repeat the numbers in 2012,

with Telemundo delivering its best January yet. Romano also has oversight

of bilingual cable network mun2, which like Telemundo delivered its best

year in ’11. Romano, who has held leadership positions in Hispanic business

sectors his whole career, seems poised to continue the trend.