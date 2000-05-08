Embattled WOWK-TV Charleston, W.Va., News Anchor Tom McGee filed a $15 million counterclaim against his employer, charging that Gateway Communications' recent actions against him-a suspension and a lawsuit-violated his contract and intentionally damaged his reputation locally and nationally. In its lawsuit, the station paints McGee as a prima donna, well-paid, under-worked and arrogant. Gateway's attorney Niall Paul likened the counterclaim to a tantrum and called it "spurious and ridiculous."