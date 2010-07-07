Ellis Wins 2010 Women in Technology Award
Leslie
Ellis, Multichannel News columnist and
cable industry consultant and analyst, is the recipient of the 2010 Women in
Technology Award presented by Women in Cable Telecommunications, the Society of
Cable Telecommunications Engineers and Communications Technology magazine.
The groups
called Ellis "one of the most well-respected professionals in the
technology sector of cable" in announcing the honor. Ellis, owner of
Translation-Please.com and Ellis Edits Inc., writes Multichannel
News'Translation
Please weekly column -- now in its 10th year -- aimed at demystifying
commonly used cable and broadband technology terms.
"I'm stunned and very grateful to be awarded for doing
what I love to do -- make technology approachable for people who have less of a
natural interest than engineers," Ellis said.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.