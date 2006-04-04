Ellis To Pay $150M for KDOC

Ellis Communications has struck a deal to buy Los Angeles UHF KDOC TV (Irvine, Calif.) for $150 million from Golden Orange Broadcasting, subject to FCC approval.

KDOC is an independent that is partly owned by singer Pat Boone, one of the principals in Orange Broadcasting. This is its only station.

The Atlanta-based Ellis is headed by Bertram Ellis Jr., backed by private equity firm Kelso & Co.

Not surprising for a station with Pat Boone in the front office, KDOC, which went on the air in 1982, programs mostly "family" fare, primarily older off-net programming including Matlock, Cosby Show and Perry Mason.



Kalil & Co. brokered the deal.