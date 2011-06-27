Elliott Wiser, Corporate VP of News and Local Programming, Bright House Networks

Click here to read more Next Wave of Leaders

It’s been a torrid news season in Florida, and that’s

just how Elliott Wiser, head of Bright House Networks’

lively cable news channels in Tampa and Orlando,

likes it. The trial of Casey Anthony, charged with killing

her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, kicked off May 24,

and it rivals the O.J. Simpson trial in central Florida—

and well beyond. Earlier this spring, President Obama

and Rep. Gabrielle Giffords were in town to watch the

Endeavor space shuttle take off with Giffords’ husband

on board. In July, the shuttle Atlantis is to lift off from

Cape Canaveral.

Broadcast rivals in Orlando increasingly went wall-towall

on the Anthony trial, but the Bright House networks

have been there from Day One. Wiser, a former CNN

Headline News reporter and producer, says Tampa’s Bay

News 9 and Orlando’s News 13 are way more than cable

channels these days. The outlets blanket their markets

with rich on-demand programming, tireless Web coverage

(cfnews13.com took a 2011 Murrow award for best

regional Website) and a robust social media strategy, including

Twitter dispatches from the Anthony trial courtroom

(nearly 6,000 tweets by Day 14), and a dedicated

Casey Anthony News page on Facebook.

Wiser says being a 24/7 news channel is no longer

enough. “We are hitting on all platforms,” he says.

“These are more than 24-hour news channels.”

To figure out how to own news on the various platforms,

Wiser assembled what he calls the “Pandora”

task force, which spent 2010 brainstorming the newsroom

of the future. He began implementing its findings

in Tampa earlier this year, and will do so in Orlando

once the Anthony madness winds down.

Besides enhanced Web and social media strategies,

the group came up with “Big Boards” in the newsroom

to show what everyone’s working on and eliminate redundancy,

and a Bat Phone-like “squawk box” that allows

anyone in the various newsrooms—Bay News 9,

News 13, Bright House Sports Network, the En Espanol

channels—to hit a button and share breaking news

with the entire network.

“Things happen quicker and quicker,” Wiser says.

“You’ve got to have a communication process in place

that addresses that.”

Wiser effectively wrote the book on local cable news.

Part of the launch team for channels in Seattle and

Tampa, and the architect of Time Warner Cable’s channels

in Charlotte, N.C.; Albany, N.Y.; and Houston,

Wiser’s 2008 Masters thesis was “The Early History

of 24-Hour Local News Channels.” He touched it up

recently so the RTDNA could publish the landmark

study online. “I’m glad that it’s over and I’m done with

it,” Wiser says with a laugh. “I am ready for something

new.”