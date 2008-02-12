Ellen To Take On Oprah, Judy At 4 P.M.
Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show is returning to the 4 p.m. slot on NBC Universal’s WNBC, starting Feb. 18, confirmed WNBC spokeswoman Susan Kiel. Ellen will replace Program Partners’ Crosswords and a repeat of NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood, which will take Ellen’s 11 a.m. slot.
“Ellen is a strong show and a better lead-in to our 5 p.m. news,” said
Kiel
.
WNBC previously aired Ellen in the 4 p.m. time slot, where it struggled against syndication heavyweights CBS’ The Oprah Winfrey Show on WABC and CBS’ Judge Judy on WCBS.
Kiel
said the move was just a “temporary fix,” and another, unnamed show will take over for Ellen in early fringe come fall. The programming swap was first reported by the New York Post.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.