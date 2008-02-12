Ellen To Take On Oprah, Judy At 4 P.M.

Warner Bros.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show is returning to the 4 p.m. slot on NBC Universal’s WNBC, starting Feb. 18, confirmed WNBC spokeswoman Susan Kiel. Ellen will replace Program Partners’ Crosswords and a repeat of NBC Universal’s Access Hollywood, which will take Ellen’s 11 a.m. slot.

“Ellen is a strong show and a better lead-in to our 5 p.m. news,” said

Kiel

.

WNBC previously aired Ellen in the 4 p.m. time slot, where it struggled against syndication heavyweights CBS’ The Oprah Winfrey Show on WABC and CBS’ Judge Judy on WCBS.

Kiel

said the move was just a “temporary fix,” and another, unnamed show will take over for Ellen in early fringe come fall. The programming swap was first reported by the New York Post.