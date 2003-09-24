Ellen , Starting Over Drop in National Ratings

Both Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show and NBC Enterprises'

Starting Over dropped significantly in the national ratings for the

week ending Sept. 14, as compared with their performances so far in the weighted

metered markets.

Both shows were hurt by Sept. 11 pre-emptions, with Ellen premiering

with a 1.4 nationally and Starting Over averaging a 0.8. Ellen

covers 93% of the United States, while Starting Over covers 91%.

Buena Vista Television’s The Wayne Brady Show, in its second week on the national

chart, was unchanged at a 0.9, although it was sharply higher in the metered

markets, with a 1.5 for the week.

Among strips, all of the top-tier shows continued to show gains even though

average viewing was down by approximately 191,000 households from the prior

week.

For the week-ending Sept. 14, prior to season premieres, King World Productions’

Oprah led the talkers with a 5.6, gaining 4% from the week before.

Paramount Domestic Television’s Judge Judy topped the courts at a 4.9, up 4%. Warner

Bros.’ Friends took the off-network sitcom crown for the first time in seven

weeks, averaging a 6.0, up 3%.

Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight was the No. 1 magazine at a 5.0, up

4%, and King World’s Wheel of Fortune ruled the games with an 8.2, up 1%

for the week.