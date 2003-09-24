Ellen , Starting Over Drop in National Ratings
Both Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show and NBC Enterprises'
Starting Over dropped significantly in the national ratings for the
week ending Sept. 14, as compared with their performances so far in the weighted
metered markets.
Both shows were hurt by Sept. 11 pre-emptions, with Ellen premiering
with a 1.4 nationally and Starting Over averaging a 0.8. Ellen
covers 93% of the United States, while Starting Over covers 91%.
Buena Vista Television’s The Wayne Brady Show, in its second week on the national
chart, was unchanged at a 0.9, although it was sharply higher in the metered
markets, with a 1.5 for the week.
Among strips, all of the top-tier shows continued to show gains even though
average viewing was down by approximately 191,000 households from the prior
week.
For the week-ending Sept. 14, prior to season premieres, King World Productions’
Oprah led the talkers with a 5.6, gaining 4% from the week before.
Paramount Domestic Television’s Judge Judy topped the courts at a 4.9, up 4%. Warner
Bros.’ Friends took the off-network sitcom crown for the first time in seven
weeks, averaging a 6.0, up 3%.
Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight was the No. 1 magazine at a 5.0, up
4%, and King World’s Wheel of Fortune ruled the games with an 8.2, up 1%
for the week.
