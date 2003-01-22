Ellen , Sharon expand clearances
Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution has cleared The Ellen
Degeneres Show in more than 78 percent of the country and The Sharon
Osbourne Show in more than 67 percent, said Jim Paratore,
executive vice president of WBDTD and president of Telepictures Productions.
Clearances for Ellen include WHDH-TV Boston; WGCL-TV Atlanta;
WKBD-TV/WWJ-TV Detroit; KING-TV Seattle; KSTP-TV Minneapolis; KPHO-TV Phoenix;
KUSA-TV Denver; WPXI-TV Pittsburgh; KGW-TV Portland, Ore.; and WISH-TV
Indianapolis.
Warner Bros. has also cleared Ellen on the NBC owned-and-operated
stations.
Clearances for Sharon Osbourne include KTVU-TV San
Francisco; WBDC-TV Washington, D.C.; WCCB-TV Charlotte; WASV-TV Greenville, S.C.;
WJWB-TV Jacksonville, Fla.; and KTUD-TV Las Vegas.
Sharon Osbourne is also cleared on the Tribune Broadcasting station group.
Both shows also have been cleared on The WB 100+, which carries a cable feed
of The WB Television Networks to stations in markets ranked No. 100 and higher.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.