Ellen , Sharon expand clearances

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution has cleared The Ellen

Degeneres Show in more than 78 percent of the country and The Sharon

Osbourne Show in more than 67 percent, said Jim Paratore,

executive vice president of WBDTD and president of Telepictures Productions.

Clearances for Ellen include WHDH-TV Boston; WGCL-TV Atlanta;

WKBD-TV/WWJ-TV Detroit; KING-TV Seattle; KSTP-TV Minneapolis; KPHO-TV Phoenix;

KUSA-TV Denver; WPXI-TV Pittsburgh; KGW-TV Portland, Ore.; and WISH-TV

Indianapolis.

Warner Bros. has also cleared Ellen on the NBC owned-and-operated

stations.

Clearances for Sharon Osbourne include KTVU-TV San

Francisco; WBDC-TV Washington, D.C.; WCCB-TV Charlotte; WASV-TV Greenville, S.C.;

WJWB-TV Jacksonville, Fla.; and KTUD-TV Las Vegas.

Sharon Osbourne is also cleared on the Tribune Broadcasting station group.

Both shows also have been cleared on The WB 100+, which carries a cable feed

of The WB Television Networks to stations in markets ranked No. 100 and higher.