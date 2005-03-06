ElimiDATE Renewed

Telepictures is still in the matchmaking game, at least for another season.

The syndication arm of Warner Bros. has just renewed elimiDATE, its half-hour reality/comedy strip that sets single people up on dates with four suitors.

Three are eliminated during the course of each episode. "When you put five people together, it's like putting five pieces of wood together.

You're going to have fire," "says Alex Duda, the show's executive producer, Alex Duda. "It's all about story and surprise." The show, which debuted in 2001, is currently carried in 96% of the U.S.

