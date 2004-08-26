Elephants on Demand

Comcast Corp.'s digital customers will get on-demand access to major speeches from the Republican National Convention next week in New York, as well as to the ensuing presidential and vice presidential debates.

Comcast, the nation's largest cable MSO, is teaming with C-SPAN to give viewers next-day access to the speeches and debates, plus two-week access to each day of C-SPAN's convention coverage.

Comcast offered the same package for the Democrats gathering in Boston.