Electra-fying
Carmen Electra is a hot property in syndication.
The actress/model is being considered for two different projects for fall
2002 as she approaches the conclusion of a first-look deal with Columbia TriStar
Domestic TV.
Insiders said NBC Enterprises is looking to get Electra to headline its new
action series, B.A.I.T.
Carsey-Werner-Mandabach executives also want Electra to co-host their new weekend
magazine, Livin' Large.
Neither studio can move until the end of the month, insiders said, because of
the first-look deal with Columbia.
That studio had been looking at a number of projects for her, including an
action hour.
