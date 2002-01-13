Electra-fying

Carmen Electra is a hot property in syndication.

The actress/model is being considered for two different projects for fall

2002 as she approaches the conclusion of a first-look deal with Columbia TriStar

Domestic TV.

Insiders said NBC Enterprises is looking to get Electra to headline its new

action series, B.A.I.T.

Carsey-Werner-Mandabach executives also want Electra to co-host their new weekend

magazine, Livin' Large.

Neither studio can move until the end of the month, insiders said, because of

the first-look deal with Columbia.

That studio had been looking at a number of projects for her, including an

action hour.