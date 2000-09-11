election stats

AP has created an election-statistics package for its ENPS newsroom-computer system.

ENPS Stats is an "integrated election module" that will allow stations to collate, view, display and publish election results directly from the ENPS desktop. The system monitors AP election wires and automatically updates vote totals sent to the producer control screen and the character generator.

ENPS Stats can support the output, via the character generator, of election results in full-screen, lower-third and squeezeback on-air formats. Real-time views can also be automatically published to station Web pages.