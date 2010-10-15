Elected Officials Call for Fox/Cablevision Arbitration

The number of elected officials that have joined the chorus to prevent

Fox Networks from pulling its signal from Cablevision Systems at

midnight had ballooned to at least 26, with each one calling for the parties to

submit to binding arbitration to settle their dispute.

Cablevision's

carriage agreement for Fox television stations WNYW and WWOR in New

York, WTXF in Philadelphia and cable networks Fox Deportes, NatGeo Wild

and Fox Business Network is set to expire at midnight. Cablevision has

called for Fox to submit to binding arbitration in the matter, which

would also require that Fox not pull its signal during negotiations. Fox

has declined that offer, adding that its needs would be better met

through direct business to business negotiation.

The two sides have

tossed barbs through dueling newspaper, TV and radio ads over the past

several days as the deadline has approached. If an agreement is not

reached, Cablevision customers risk losing access to National Football

League programming - including the hometown New York Giants, Major

League Baseball's National League Championship Series and on Oct. 27,

the World Series.

Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.