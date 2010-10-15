Elected Officials Call for Fox/Cablevision Arbitration
The number of elected officials that have joined the chorus to prevent
Fox Networks from pulling its signal from Cablevision Systems at
midnight had ballooned to at least 26, with each one calling for the parties to
submit to binding arbitration to settle their dispute.
Cablevision's
carriage agreement for Fox television stations WNYW and WWOR in New
York, WTXF in Philadelphia and cable networks Fox Deportes, NatGeo Wild
and Fox Business Network is set to expire at midnight. Cablevision has
called for Fox to submit to binding arbitration in the matter, which
would also require that Fox not pull its signal during negotiations. Fox
has declined that offer, adding that its needs would be better met
through direct business to business negotiation.
The two sides have
tossed barbs through dueling newspaper, TV and radio ads over the past
several days as the deadline has approached. If an agreement is not
reached, Cablevision customers risk losing access to National Football
League programming - including the hometown New York Giants, Major
League Baseball's National League Championship Series and on Oct. 27,
the World Series.
