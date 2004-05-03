Elder Statesman

Inspirational talker The Larry Elder Show, from Warner Bros., will replace King World's Living It Up! With Ali & Jack

in September on CBS-owned stations in the top 12 television markets.

"Larry's message is about personal responsibility, being positive, and doing things you need to do to succeed. His message resonates," says Jim Paratore, executive vice president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and president of Telepictures Productions.

For proof, he cites Elder's Moral Court, which Warner Bros. produced and aired in national syndication from 2000-2001. The show is in its fifth cycle of repeats on Weigel's WCIU in Chicago.

Elder

has been cleared in 90% of the U.S., including CBS-owned stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Miami, Denver, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Austin, Texas. It will also air on Viacom-owned UPN stations in Atlanta; Norfolk, Va.; New Orleans; Sacramento, Calif.; Columbus, Ohio; West Palm Beach, Fla.; and Oklahoma City. And the show is cleared on Belo's KING Seattle; Gannett's WKYC Cleveland; Meredith's KPHO Phoenix; McGraw-Hill's KGTV San Diego; LIN's WFSB Hartford, Conn.; and Weigel's WDJT Milwaukee.

King World cut beleaguered Ali & Jack, which has flirted with cancellation since its debut. It took over the time slots from the distributor's Martha Stewart Living.Ali & Jack

will stay in production through May 27, with episodes continuing to air through Sept. 10.