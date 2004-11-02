Elder Downgraded in Chicago

Warner Bros.’ The Larry Elder Show has been downgraded on Viacom Inc.’s WBBM Chicago, one of the show’s key clearances.

Elder is moving from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. In its place, WBBM will air two more runs of Paramount’s Judge Judy.

WBBM already airs Judge Judy from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and will be the only station in the country to double, double-run the show.

Nationally, Elder is averaging a 0.9 rating. In Chicago, the show is scoring a 1.0/3, down 57% from its lead-in and down 29% from its year-ago time period average.

Elder is performing particularly poorly in Chicago, where its competition is primarily Warner Bros. Judge Mathis on WCIU and King World’s Jeopardy! on WLS. In the 56 metered markets, the show is averaging a 1.1/4, down 21% from its lead-in but only 8% from its year-ago time period average.

