El Rey Names Former Hearst Exec Sassa Vice Chairman

Former Hearst executive Scott Sassa has been named vice chairman of El Rey Network, the new general entertainment cable channel targeted towards young adults.

El Rey is being jointly launched by filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and FactoryMade Ventures. The network is expected to launch in December, with Comcast providing carriage on its systems.

Sassa in March stepped down as president of entertainment and syndication at Hearst Corp.

"Scott is a dynamic, seasoned leader in television who has produced results at every stop he's made, and he's an innovator who understands the digital future," said Rodriguez. "We are thrilled to bring him on board to make the El Rey Network what we've always envisioned it to be."

Addittionally, Antoinette Alfonso Zel has been hired for the newly created role of chief marketing officer.