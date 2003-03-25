Eisner upped at Lippin

Les Eisner has been promoted to executive vice president at public-relations

firm The Lippin Group, chairman and chief executive Dick Lippin said.

Eisner represents several clients for Lippin, including the National

Association of Television Programming Executives, Tribune Entertainment,

WorldLink Inc., Crown Media Holdings Inc., TV5, Carlton America and DirecTV

Inc.

Most recently, he was senior VP. Eisner joined Lippin, headquartered in Los

Angeles, in 1994.