Eisner upped at Lippin
Les Eisner has been promoted to executive vice president at public-relations
firm The Lippin Group, chairman and chief executive Dick Lippin said.
Eisner represents several clients for Lippin, including the National
Association of Television Programming Executives, Tribune Entertainment,
WorldLink Inc., Crown Media Holdings Inc., TV5, Carlton America and DirecTV
Inc.
Most recently, he was senior VP. Eisner joined Lippin, headquartered in Los
Angeles, in 1994.
