Eisman Named Senior VP of Production at Ardaban

Ardaban has named Seth Eisman as senior VP of production; Ardaban is the unscripted format division of Shine America.

Eisman will be responsible for overseeing all production of Ardaban's unscripted programming, which is developed exclusively for Shine America. He previously served as senior VP at IAC's Notional.

"Seth's depth of experience in producing unscripted programming is second to none, " said Chachi Senior, Ardaban's CEO. "I am ecstatic to have him join our ever-growing team of A-list talent as we prepare to feed the globe the next wave of unscripted format hits."