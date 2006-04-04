Einsteins Comes to iTunes

Disney Channel’s Little Einsteins has rocketed onto the iTunes Music Store. Episodes from the popular preschool program, along with several series from Toon Disney’s action/adventure block Jetix, are the latest iTunes offerings from the Disney-ABC Television Group. All are available now for $1.99.

Einsteins, the animated ensemble series set to classical music, joins iTunes from Disney Channel’s Playhouse Disney preschool block. Coming to iTunes from Toon Disney’s Jetix block are Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!, the newest season of Power Rangers, Power Rangers: Mystic Force and selections from the first three seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Disney-ABC kids shows already on iTunes include That’s So Raven, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and High School Musical.