The Eighth Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards

In honor of the late programming executive Brandon Tartikoff, NATPE recognizes four figures in television each year with the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award. Tartikoff, who passed away in 1997 at age 48, was known not only as a professional whiz, but also as someone who brought a sense of humor and respect for the creative process to all that he did. At 31, he took over a then-struggling NBC Entertainment and in a few short years turned NBC into a ratings winner. He introduced such enduring hits as Cheers, Hill Street Blues, The Cosby Show, Family Ties, Golden Girls and St. Elsewhere.

The Legacy Award recognition is presented to individuals who exhibit the sort of extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision in creating TV programming that Tartikoff embodied. Profiles of the 2011 Legacy Award recipients appear in the pages that follow. The honorees are:

Dick Ebersol: A Special Award For a Good Sport

Dick Ebersol, chairman of NBC Univeral

Sports & Olympics, has won

innumerable awards during a 44-year

career in which he helped bring the

Olympics to new heights, created a

dominant primetime franchise in Sunday

Night Football and launched Saturday Night Live. More.

Mary Hart: A Stellar Career as Television's Consummate Host

As she wraps up nearly 30 years as host

of the iconic entertainment news program

Entertainment Tonight, Mary Hart

continues to make news herself as she

accepts a most deserving Brandon Tartikoff

Legacy Award at this year's annual

NATPE convention. More.

Regis Philbin: Going Out on Top

Regis Philbin never had the pleasure of

knowing the late Brandon Tartikoff

personally, but like so many in the

television business, marvels at his

reputation. "He was one of our guys

who was a legend while he was still

alive," Philbin says.

The same could be said of Philbin, who has hosted

his nationally syndicated daytime talk show Live!

With Regis and Kelly in some form since 1983, and

last week gave his surprising announcement that this

season will be his final one on the show. More.



Gerhard Zeiler: Passionate About Programming

Ask longtime friends and associates about

RTL Group CEO Gerhard Zeiler and

they invariably mention his success

running Europe's largest broadcaster,

a massive regional operation that includes

40 TV channels and 32 radio

stations in 10 countries. More.