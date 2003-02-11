EIC's Dyak joins Bush initiative

Entertainment Industries Council president and CEO Brian Dyak is representing

the entertainment industry in supporting the Bush administration's drug- and

alcohol-treatment initiative, Recovery Now.

Dyak attended a briefing at the White House last week hosted by John

Walters, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

President George W. Bush said in his State of the Union address that the

administration is launching a three-year, $600 million initiative to combat drug

and alcohol addiction.

"The president's initiative is a bold step toward addressing a problem that

has plagued the Hollywood community," Dyak said. "Many Americans think addiction within our industry only affects celebrities. Addiction runs much

deeper than that, touching many who are behind the scenes of the entertainment

we all enjoy."

For 20 years, the EIC has been pushing the entertainment industry to touch on

health and social issues in its creative works.