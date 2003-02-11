EIC's Dyak joins Bush initiative
Entertainment Industries Council president and CEO Brian Dyak is representing
the entertainment industry in supporting the Bush administration's drug- and
alcohol-treatment initiative, Recovery Now.
Dyak attended a briefing at the White House last week hosted by John
Walters, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
President George W. Bush said in his State of the Union address that the
administration is launching a three-year, $600 million initiative to combat drug
and alcohol addiction.
"The president's initiative is a bold step toward addressing a problem that
has plagued the Hollywood community," Dyak said. "Many Americans think addiction within our industry only affects celebrities. Addiction runs much
deeper than that, touching many who are behind the scenes of the entertainment
we all enjoy."
For 20 years, the EIC has been pushing the entertainment industry to touch on
health and social issues in its creative works.
