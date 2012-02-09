EICAnnounces TV Nominees for 16th Annual Prism Awards
The Entertainment
Industries Council (EIC) announced Thursday the television nominees for the
16th Annual Prism Awards.
Winners will be
announced during the ceremony on April 19 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. FX will air the awards
on Sept. 16.
Among the TV
networks, ABC led the way with 14 nods, while Showtime (9), NBC (7) and HBO/CW
(5 each) were right behind.
For Comedy Series,
nominated episodes or multi-episode storylines hailed from The Big C (Showtime),
Desperate Housewives (ABC), Drop Dead Diva (Lifetime),
Entourage (HBO), Glee (Fox), Shameless (Showtime), The
Simpsons (Fox), and United States of Tara (Showtime).
Nominated comedy performances were Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives),
Adrian Grenier (Entourage), William H. Macy (Shameless), Shawn
Pyfrom (Desperate Housewives), and Emmy Rossum (Shameless).
Drama Episodes
nominated were from Blue Bloods (CBS), Castle (ABC), CSI (CBS), Harry's Law
(NBC), House (Fox), Parenthood (NBC), Rescue Me (FX), Rookie
Blue (ABC) and The Secret Life of the American Teenager (ABC
Family).
Lauren Graham (Parenthood),
Jon Huertas and Stana Katic (Castle), Denis Leary (Rescue Me),
and Missy Peregrym (Rookie Blue) were nominated for Performance in a
Drama Episode.
In the TV Movie or
Miniseries category, Bringing Ashley Home (Lifetime), Cyberbully (ABC
Family), (Dis)Connected (MTV), Mitch Albom's Have a Little Faith
(ABC), and The Sunset Limited (HBO) earned nominations.
Nominated TV movie
performances were A.J. Cook and Jennifer Morrison (BringingAshleyHome), Samuel L. Jackson and
Tommy Lee Jones (The Sunset Limited) and Emily Osment (Cyberbully).
