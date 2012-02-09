EICAnnounces TV Nominees for 16th Annual Prism Awards

The Entertainment

Industries Council (EIC) announced Thursday the television nominees for the

16th Annual Prism Awards.

Winners will be

announced during the ceremony on April 19 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. FX will air the awards

on Sept. 16.

Among the TV

networks, ABC led the way with 14 nods, while Showtime (9), NBC (7) and HBO/CW

(5 each) were right behind.

For Comedy Series,

nominated episodes or multi-episode storylines hailed from The Big C (Showtime),

Desperate Housewives (ABC), Drop Dead Diva (Lifetime),

Entourage (HBO), Glee (Fox), Shameless (Showtime), The

Simpsons (Fox), and United States of Tara (Showtime).

Nominated comedy performances were Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives),

Adrian Grenier (Entourage), William H. Macy (Shameless), Shawn

Pyfrom (Desperate Housewives), and Emmy Rossum (Shameless).

Drama Episodes

nominated were from Blue Bloods (CBS), Castle (ABC), CSI (CBS), Harry's Law

(NBC), House (Fox), Parenthood (NBC), Rescue Me (FX), Rookie

Blue (ABC) and The Secret Life of the American Teenager (ABC

Family).

Lauren Graham (Parenthood),

Jon Huertas and Stana Katic (Castle), Denis Leary (Rescue Me),

and Missy Peregrym (Rookie Blue) were nominated for Performance in a

Drama Episode.

In the TV Movie or

Miniseries category, Bringing Ashley Home (Lifetime), Cyberbully (ABC

Family), (Dis)Connected (MTV), Mitch Albom's Have a Little Faith

(ABC), and The Sunset Limited (HBO) earned nominations.

Nominated TV movie

performances were A.J. Cook and Jennifer Morrison (BringingAshleyHome), Samuel L. Jackson and

Tommy Lee Jones (The Sunset Limited) and Emily Osment (Cyberbully).