EIC Announces Recipients of Prism Performance Awards
The Entertainment Industries Council, Inc. (EIC) announced
Wednesday announced the recipients of its performance awards at the 16th
Annual Prism Awards.
ABC gathered awards for three of its stars, with actors Stana
Katic and Jon Huertas of Castle receiving
the Performance in a Drama Episode Award. Private
Practice's Caterina Scorsone will be honored with the Female Performance in
a Drama Multi-Episode Storyline award. Craig T. Nelson of NBC's Parenthood will also receive the Male
Performance in a Drama Multi-Episode Storyline award.
The performance awards are given to actors who authentically
portray characters in situations including mental health and/or substance
abuse. The PRISM Awards are held annual to honor television and film
productions and performances that honestly depict drug, alcohol and tobacco use
and addiction, as well as mental health issues.
The awards ceremony will be held on April 19, 2012, in
Beverly Hills.
