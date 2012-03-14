EIC Announces Recipients of Prism Performance Awards

The Entertainment Industries Council, Inc. (EIC) announced

Wednesday announced the recipients of its performance awards at the 16th

Annual Prism Awards.

ABC gathered awards for three of its stars, with actors Stana

Katic and Jon Huertas of Castle receiving

the Performance in a Drama Episode Award. Private

Practice's Caterina Scorsone will be honored with the Female Performance in

a Drama Multi-Episode Storyline award. Craig T. Nelson of NBC's Parenthood will also receive the Male

Performance in a Drama Multi-Episode Storyline award.

The performance awards are given to actors who authentically

portray characters in situations including mental health and/or substance

abuse. The PRISM Awards are held annual to honor television and film

productions and performances that honestly depict drug, alcohol and tobacco use

and addiction, as well as mental health issues.

The awards ceremony will be held on April 19, 2012, in

Beverly Hills.