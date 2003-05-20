EIA's Kelly joins Comcast lobbying shop

Comcast Corp. has added former The Walt Disney Co. and National Association of

Broadcasters lobbyist Brian Kelly to its Washington, D.C., government-affairs team.

Kelly is currently senior vice president for global government relations and

communications for the Electronics Industries Association.

"Brian will play a critical role in helping us to introduce the new Comcast to

policymakers on the Hill and in the administration," said Kerry Knott, company

VP of federal affairs.