EIA's Kelly joins Comcast lobbying shop
Comcast Corp. has added former The Walt Disney Co. and National Association of
Broadcasters lobbyist Brian Kelly to its Washington, D.C., government-affairs team.
Kelly is currently senior vice president for global government relations and
communications for the Electronics Industries Association.
"Brian will play a critical role in helping us to introduce the new Comcast to
policymakers on the Hill and in the administration," said Kerry Knott, company
VP of federal affairs.
