Edwin Desser President, NBA Television

B. April 5, 1958, Los Angeles; B.A., economics, UCLA, 1980; MBA, marketing, University of Southern California; various radio jobs in production, programming and sales, 1972-77; executive producer, Los Angeles Lakers Radio Network, 1977-78; director of broadcasting and executive producer, California Sports, 1978-82; director of broadcasting and executive producer, National Basketball Association, New York; vice president and general manager, NBA Entertainment, 1984-91; added title of vice president, international TV, 1986-94; current postion since 1994.