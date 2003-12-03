Edwards New Co-Host for World News Now

Tamala Edwards is the new co-anchor of ABC’s World News Now, the quirky newscast for insomniacs that airs from 2 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday-Friday. She joins current anchor David Muir, and replaces Andrea Stassou.

After joining ABC News in October 2001, Edwards covered the Bush White House and was embedded in Iraq. Before joining ABC, Edwards worked for Time, where she covered the 2000 presidential election and Bob Dole’s unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 1996.

Vogue magazine in a 2000 feature named her a journalist who would constitute "The Next Establishment." That group apparently stays up late.